Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. raised their target price on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

NYSE:AFL opened at $54.43 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.46.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,978 shares of company stock worth $2,108,556. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

