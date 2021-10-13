Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,041 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.05% of Sanmina worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina in the first quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sanmina by 70.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Sanmina in the first quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Sanmina in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Sanmina in the first quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

NASDAQ SANM opened at $39.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $43.36.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 14.46%. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.