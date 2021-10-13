Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,169 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 55I LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications stock opened at $690.62 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $572.46 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $771.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $714.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHTR. Argus upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $848.00 to $665.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $815.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $818.92.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

