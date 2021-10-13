Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,718 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 16.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 301.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on KEYS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.91.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEYS opened at $161.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.55. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $182.49.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

