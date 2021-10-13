Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 17,837 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,837 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in AMETEK by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $123.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.86 and a 12 month high of $140.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.45.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

AME has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.