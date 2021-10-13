Vident Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,235,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,596,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,483 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,901,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,273,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 662.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,216,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,882 shares in the last quarter. 36.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $1,106,539.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 281,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,817.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 15,534 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $157,048.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,525 shares of company stock worth $3,396,778 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities increased their target price on BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC downgraded BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $28.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 61.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

