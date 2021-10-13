VIG (VIG) Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 12th. During the last week, VIG has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. VIG has a total market cap of $905,209.75 and $703.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIG coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000157 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000716 BTC.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 888,418,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

