Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.41

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.41 and traded as low as $21.66. Village Super Market shares last traded at $21.66, with a volume of 24,172 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.40. The company has a market cap of $324.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Village Super Market alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Village Super Market by 20.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Village Super Market in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Village Super Market by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Village Super Market by 628.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Village Super Market by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

About Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Village Super Market, Inc engages in the retail sale of food and nonfood products. It operates through the ShopRite and Gourmet Garage brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.