VIMworld Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $180,360.00 (VEED)

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. During the last seven days, VIMworld has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. VIMworld has a market cap of $48.58 million and approximately $180,360.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIMworld coin can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00062341 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00044327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

VIMworld Coin Profile

VIMworld (VEED) is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIMworld should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIMworld using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

