Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vir Biotechnology Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company. It is focused on combining immunologic insights to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The company’s development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting the hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

VIR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.86.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.97. 34,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,106. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -16.92 and a beta of -1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.86 and a 200-day moving average of $44.05. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.14. The company had revenue of $177.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.88 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 162.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $50,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,474. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $564,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,633,325 shares in the company, valued at $60,759,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,802 shares of company stock worth $6,080,125. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

