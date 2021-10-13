Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $59,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,157,500. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.42. The stock had a trading volume of 53,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,288,834. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.77 and its 200-day moving average is $113.79. The company has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.08, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.81 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

