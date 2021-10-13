Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $64.64 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,400 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 28,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Walmart were worth $64,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Walmart by 31.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 43,568 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after acquiring an additional 10,275 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 4,418 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.96. 160,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,153,456. The stock has a market cap of $387.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.74. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $1,390,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $95,978,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,033,182 over the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.84.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

