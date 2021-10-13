Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $82.44 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 217,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for 0.8% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $82,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $453,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 282.3% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 15.3% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the second quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $359.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,452. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99. The stock has a market cap of $99.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.83.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.79 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.03.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

