Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 31,100 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 12.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 220,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $37,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at about $4,036,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.6% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 82,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,904,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.05. 4,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.98, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.84. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.53 and a 1 year high of $197.50.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.27.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

