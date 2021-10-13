Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,219 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $10,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 352.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4,194.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 181.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VSTO shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $41.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.35. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.07. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $47.62.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $662.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.89 million. On average, analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.