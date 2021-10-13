Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Short Interest Update

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 413,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VIVHY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners raised shares of Vivendi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Vivendi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vivendi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Vivendi stock opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. Vivendi has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $42.70.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

