Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €55.00 by Nord/LB

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) received a €55.00 ($64.71) price target from stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VNA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, September 27th. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vonovia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €64.78 ($76.21).

Shares of ETR:VNA opened at €51.90 ($61.06) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €55.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of €55.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.82. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a 12-month high of €61.66 ($72.54). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.96.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

