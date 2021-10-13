VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) released its earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. VOXX International had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.01%.

Shares of VOXX stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.32. 9,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,528. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.79. VOXX International has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, Director Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $115,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 54,900 shares of company stock worth $618,171. Insiders own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on VOXX International in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

About VOXX International

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

