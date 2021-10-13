Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.49% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. Its pipeline includes VY-AADC01, which is in Phase 1b clinical trials for treatment of Parkinson’s disease and preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, VY-FXN01 for Friedreich ataxia and VY-HTT01 for Huntington’s disease as well as VY-SMN101 for neuromuscular disease. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

VYGR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.92.

NASDAQ:VYGR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.49. 51,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,535. The company has a market capitalization of $170.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.97. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average of $3.91.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 13.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,716,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,502,000 after acquiring an additional 324,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,348,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 736,668 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 271,331 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 678,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 404,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,139,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

