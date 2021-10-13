W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 83.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 115,302 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 17,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 69,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 93,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,225,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,611,000 after purchasing an additional 29,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WRB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.55.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $76.46 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $59.61 and a 12-month high of $82.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.03.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

