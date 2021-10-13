Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 14th. Analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $47.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.69 and its 200 day moving average is $50.88. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

WBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.81.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

