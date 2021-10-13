WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Shares Down 4.2%

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME)’s stock price dropped 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.88 and last traded at $25.11. Approximately 1,879 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 187,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.21.

WKME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WalkMe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

Get WalkMe alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.84.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that WalkMe Ltd. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in WalkMe by 148.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,414,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,195,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,834,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

About WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.