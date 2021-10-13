Wambolt & Associates LLC Boosts Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in National Grid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Grid by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in National Grid by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 3.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $60.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.15. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $55.89 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NGG. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, June 28th. Argus lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

About National Grid

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

