Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $377,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 316,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,989,000 after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 95,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 105,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,387 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 103,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,753,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $78.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.12 and its 200-day moving average is $79.54. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

