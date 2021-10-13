Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $458,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,850,000. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.4% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,015 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 19,495 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.7% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 348,856 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $122,965,000 after purchasing an additional 87,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.83.

NASDAQ COST opened at $448.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $197.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $470.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $452.87 and a 200-day moving average of $409.83.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

