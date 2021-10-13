Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $534,000 Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Markel by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Markel by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Markel by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,743,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP boosted its position in Markel by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 14,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Markel by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,258.63 on Wednesday. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $913.04 and a 12-month high of $1,288.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,243.36 and its 200-day moving average is $1,215.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.45 by $3.69. Markel had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 60.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

