Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $770,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 48.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INDA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,616,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,368,000 after buying an additional 997,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,469,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,337,000 after acquiring an additional 968,029 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 284.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,203,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,778,000 after acquiring an additional 890,650 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,606,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,603,000 after acquiring an additional 859,480 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,663,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,604,000 after acquiring an additional 549,858 shares during the period.

BATS:INDA opened at $49.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.97. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

