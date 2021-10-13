Wambolt & Associates LLC Makes New $330,000 Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,226 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22,688.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,463,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,900,000 after buying an additional 3,448,708 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 82.0% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,037,832 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $278,679,000 after purchasing an additional 467,573 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $58,599,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $41,350,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 137.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 269,956 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $72,489,000 after purchasing an additional 156,143 shares during the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.53.

NYSE:NSC opened at $261.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $253.97 and a 200-day moving average of $265.79. The company has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.15 and a one year high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,345.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.