Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 106 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Wambolt & Associates LLC cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOOG. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,464,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $629,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $268.30 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $200.15 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.