Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA) Short Interest Update

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 372.2% from the September 15th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPCA. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A in the second quarter valued at about $484,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 189.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 76,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,809,000. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPCA remained flat at $$9.82 during midday trading on Wednesday. 15,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,849. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-A focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

