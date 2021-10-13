Warburg Research Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €127.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PUM. Morgan Stanley set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Puma in a research note on Monday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Puma in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Puma in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Puma in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €114.37 ($134.55).

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of Puma stock opened at €97.40 ($114.59) on Tuesday. Puma has a twelve month low of €74.08 ($87.15) and a twelve month high of €109.70 ($129.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €103.17 and its 200 day moving average price is €97.38.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.