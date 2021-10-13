WAX (WAXP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $512.06 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 12th. One WAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a market capitalization of $512.06 million and $84.56 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WAX has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000691 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 44.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00042546 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAXP is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,797,929,836 coins and its circulating supply is 1,774,502,065 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

