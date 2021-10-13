WBI Investments Inc. Acquires New Stake in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWFL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after acquiring an additional 33,689 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Norwood Financial in the second quarter valued at $655,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 124.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 22,105 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 19,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 16,630 shares during the last quarter. 13.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NWFL opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.53. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $29.68. The company has a market capitalization of $211.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Gifford purchased 2,000 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert J. Mancuso bought 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.20 per share, for a total transaction of $68,216.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,190 shares in the company, valued at $281,988. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,404 shares of company stock valued at $135,866 in the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

