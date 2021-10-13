WBI Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

WBI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 195.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,897 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 386.0% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VGSH opened at $61.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.49. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $61.32 and a 52 week high of $62.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.