WBI Investments Inc. Reduces Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

WBI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 67.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,784 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the second quarter worth $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CDW by 322.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 213.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $173.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $117.02 and a 1 year high of $203.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.16. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDW. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.00.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $667,726.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,667,672.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,746 shares of company stock worth $18,057,427. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.