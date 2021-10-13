WBI Investments Inc. Sells 16,335 Shares of Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI)

WBI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,418 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,335 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Premier Financial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFBI opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.96. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $19.07 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%.

About Premier Financial Bancorp

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiaries. Its services include personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposits, safe deposit boxes, loans, debit and credit cards, mobile and online banking, digital wallet, business lending, and treasury management.

