Wealthspire Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,523 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,249 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 475.2% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.18.

CFG stock opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $51.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.68.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

