Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $653,000 Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 62.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,692 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,897.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,781,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,521,707 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318,640 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4,665.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,106 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $71,936,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 168.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,450,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,710 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $33.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.10. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $37.30.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.