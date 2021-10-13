Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annovis Bio were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Annovis Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Annovis Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Annovis Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Annovis Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Annovis Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $339,000. Institutional investors own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Annovis Bio in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

ANVS stock opened at $27.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $219.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.00. Annovis Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $132.00.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03.

Annovis Bio Profile

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

