Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 59 Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atrion were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATRI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Atrion by 159.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Atrion by 64.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atrion by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Atrion by 1.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 184,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Atrion by 92.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Atrion stock opened at $694.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 0.08. Atrion Co. has a 52-week low of $567.00 and a 52-week high of $783.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $692.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $646.91.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.69 million during the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 12.97%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Atrion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Atrion Profile

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

