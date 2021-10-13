Wedbush Begins Coverage on Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Equities research analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

TWKS stock opened at $25.46 on Monday. Turing has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $34.43.

