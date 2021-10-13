Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Short Interest Up 662.5% in September

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 475,800 shares, a growth of 662.5% from the September 15th total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.30. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,807. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $14.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a $0.0958 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

