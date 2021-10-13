Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Position Boosted by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $51.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average of $45.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.95.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.