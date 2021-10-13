WePower Price Tops $0.0061 (WPR)

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. In the last week, WePower has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One WePower coin can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. WePower has a total market capitalization of $4.20 million and approximately $5,934.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00043789 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.97 or 0.00216858 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.83 or 0.00093938 BTC.

WePower Profile

WePower is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,788,616 coins. The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WePower is wepower.network

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

