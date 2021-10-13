Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Holdings Decreased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,559 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 775.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 371,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,200,000 after buying an additional 329,183 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $2,290,000. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,687,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $2,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $111.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.69. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $114.27.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. The business had revenue of $506.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver acquired 200,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 48,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,662.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

WAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.79.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.