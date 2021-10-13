Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by Next Century Growth Investors LLC

Next Century Growth Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,396 shares during the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation makes up approximately 1.2% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $15,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.1% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 24,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.79.

Shares of NYSE:WAL traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.69. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $114.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.68 and its 200-day moving average is $98.80.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $506.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.56 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 48,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

