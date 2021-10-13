Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 73.7% from the September 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:MHF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,845. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.07.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.0218 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%.
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.
