Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 73.7% from the September 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:MHF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,845. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.07.

Get Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.0218 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 69.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 25.8% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 57,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 11,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $1,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.