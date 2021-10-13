WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Coverage Initiated at Truist Securities

Equities researchers at Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WRK. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $51.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of -20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. WestRock has a 12-month low of $36.59 and a 12-month high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,547,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,485,912,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777,300 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in WestRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,936,000. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in WestRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,496,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in WestRock by 36.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,002,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,027,000 after buying an additional 1,069,295 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the first quarter worth $48,056,000. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

