WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of WestRock worth $8,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of WestRock by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of WestRock by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 75,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

WRK stock opened at $51.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $36.59 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

