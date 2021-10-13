WEX (NYSE:WEX) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

WEX (NYSE:WEX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.42.

NYSE:WEX opened at $178.18 on Wednesday. WEX has a 1-year low of $122.64 and a 1-year high of $234.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.06 and a 200 day moving average of $193.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $459.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.26 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WEX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in WEX by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in WEX by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in WEX by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in WEX by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in WEX by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 47,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,851,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

